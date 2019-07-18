Central African Republic: Armed Group Kills 46 Civilians

Fighters from the armed group Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation, or 3R, killed at least 46 civilians on May 21, 2019, in three attacks in Ouham Pendé province in the [Central African Republic](https://www.hrw.org/africa/central-african-republic). In February, 14 armed groups, including 3R, signed a [peace accord](https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/02/22/central-african-republic-justice-vital-peace)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/central-african-republic-armed-group-kills-46-civilia...
