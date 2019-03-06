Central African Republic (CAR) Garden Plots Nurture Peace Amid Community Violence

If you want to grow a dream, plant a seed. Former combatants and young people at risk of being sucked into community violence in this small city in the Central African Republic (CAR) have few opportunities to start their lives anew. Violence and ethnic conflict have been endemic here for the past five years. Now […]

If you want to grow a dream, plant a seed. Former combatants and young people at risk of being sucked into community violence in this small city in the Central African Republ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...