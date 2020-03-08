Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Centurion Law Group in Equatorial Guinea to operate under New Local Partnership


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mars 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Mr. Cosby Manuel Oliveira Toichoa, Associate; Mr. Anselmo Santiago Eworo Milam, Associate; and Mr. Santiago Olo Lima, Director of Equatorial Guinea, have acquired the operations of the Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com) in Equatorial Guinea and will be running the practice as a 100% local entity. Under this new operational model, Manuel, Anselmo and Santiago are […]

Mr. Cosby Manuel Oliveira Toichoa, Associate; Mr. Anselmo Santiago Eworo Milam, Associate; and Mr. Santiago Olo Lima...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/03/2020

Tchad : le Gouvernement veut propulser plus de citoyens à l'international

Tchad : le Gouvernement veut propulser plus de citoyens à l'international

Tchad : le milieu associatif en appui au Centre de transfusion sanguine Tchad : le milieu associatif en appui au Centre de transfusion sanguine 08/03/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le Gouvernement veut propulser plus de citoyens à l'international

08/03/2020

Tchad : "les droits de nos mères, sœurs et filles continuent à être bafoués", Hinda Déby

08/03/2020

Tchad : le ministre de l'Economie au Moyen-Chari, "le suivi-évaluation est faible"

08/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le Logone occidental célèbre la journée du 8 mars avec un grand défilé
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/03/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist»

La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist»

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ? Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ? 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

ANALYSE - 07/03/2020 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

"Je suis de la génération égalité : levez-vous pour les droits des femmes"

"Je suis de la génération égalité : levez-vous pour les droits des femmes"

France : Le gouvernement propose de supprimer les récépissés de demande de titre de séjour France : Le gouvernement propose de supprimer les récépissés de demande de titre de séjour 07/03/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Samora Machel : a luta continua ! Samora Machel : a luta continua ! 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko