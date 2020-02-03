Alwihda Info
Chadian President receives UAE Ambassador, awards medal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, has received Mohammed Ali Musabah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, upon the end of his term. Al Shamsi conveyed to the President of Chad the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



