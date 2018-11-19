Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China’s actual use of FDI grows steadily in first 10 months


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 19 Novembre 2018 modifié le 19 Novembre 2018 - 08:53

In the first 10 months, Chinese authorities registered or approved 7,119 foreign-invested countries. About $107.94 billion investment was designed to be made overseas.


By Luo Shanshan from People’s Daily

China witnessed steady growth in actual use of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of 2018, with 701.16 billion yuan (about $101 billion) used during the period, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, according to a regular press conference held on Nov.15 by China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

From January to October this year, a total of 49,545 foreign-funded new firms were built in the country, an increase of 89.3 percent over the same period of the previous year.

In October alone, 3,623 overseas-funded new companies were established in China, a rise of 37.6 percent year-on-year, while the actual use of FDI increased by 7.2 percent over last October to 64.46 billion yuan.

The actual use of FDI in high-tech industry, high-tech manufacturing industry in particular, grew continuously. The country’s western regions saw remarkable growth in absorbing FDI and the pilot free trade zones absorbed the largest amount of foreign investment.

China’s outbound investment and cooperation maintained a steady and healthy development in the first 10 months, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

In the period, the structure of China’s outbound investment was continuously optimized and irrational investment was effectively restrained.

Investors from China materialized a total of $89.57 billion non-financial outbound direct investment, which marked a 3.8 percent year-on-year increase, to 4,905 companies in 155 countries and regions around the world, Gao Disclosed.

During the first 10 months, Chinese enterprises concluded $168.2 billion worth of overseas engineering contracts, and realized a turnover of $121.67 billion, an increase of 2.5 percent over the same period last year, said Gao.

In the same period, China’s investment in 55 Belt and Road countries increased by $11.9 billion, 6.4 higher than the same period last year.

In the first 10 months, Chinese authorities registered or approved 7,119 foreign-invested countries. About $107.94 billion investment was designed to be made overseas.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/11/2018

N'Djamena : un amphithéâtre de l'Université rebaptisé au nom de Yokabdjim Mandigui

N'Djamena : un amphithéâtre de l'Université rebaptisé au nom de Yokabdjim Mandigui

Tchad : des enlèvements contre rançon au Mayo Kebbi ouest, 1 mort Tchad : des enlèvements contre rançon au Mayo Kebbi ouest, 1 mort 18/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le ministère de la Fonction publique fait le point sur la disparition des dossiers

18/11/2018

Tchad : un groupe de malfrats appréhendé à Moussoro

18/11/2018

N'Djamena : un amphithéâtre de l'Université rebaptisé au nom de Yokabdjim Mandigui

18/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Les États-Unis renforcent la capacité fluviale du Tchad dans la lutte contre le terrorisme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2018 -

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens

Afrique : les États doivent mieux s'investir dans la lutte contre l'apatridie Afrique : les États doivent mieux s'investir dans la lutte contre l'apatridie 14/11/2018 - Malick Mahamat Tidjani

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 17/11/2018 -

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

"Le rapport Doing Business 2018 sur le Cameroun est erroné" "Le rapport Doing Business 2018 sur le Cameroun est erroné" 13/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.