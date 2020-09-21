









English News China supports UN to promote peaceful development

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 21 Septembre 2020

As a founding member of the UN and the first country to sign the UN Charter, China will never be afraid of storms and dangers and barriers, and will actively practice the lofty ideals of the organization, so as to promote the great cause of peace and development, and build a community with a shared future for mankind with concrete actions.

By He Yin Peace, development and win-win cooperation are still irreversible trends of today’s world. By conforming to these trends, China has demonstrated its sense of responsibility as a major country.



Chinese President Xi Jinping will, at invitation, attend high-level meetings to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) via videoconference and deliver important remarks.



At the critical moment when the UN celebrates its 75th anniversary of founding and COVID-19 is accelerating the profound changes of the world, the international society shall focus on the "post-pandemic" era, and jointly figure out major issues such as what a world humans are going to face, and what kind of a UN the world will need.



The international society expects Chinese wisdom and hails China's firm support for the UN, as well as the country's efforts to safeguard multilateralism and the international order with the UN Charter and principles at the core.



Five years ago, Xi attended the 2015 summit meetings commemorating the organization’s 70th anniversary at the UN headquarters. It was the first time for him to make remarks there, during which he profoundly explained China’s policies for global order and the future of the world, and raised a series of initiatives and measures for pragmatic cooperation. He brought a new look to the development of international relations, injected new power to the protection of world peace, offered new schemes for global development, and left a deep mark in the history of international relations. The Chinese philosophy and schemes left a deep impression to the world and resonated with global countries.



Over the past 5 years, China has been unswervingly promoting the construction of a new type of international relations that features mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. It worked with global countries for the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), contributing important contribution to world peace and development.



The country has established diplomatic relations with 180 countries and partnerships of various forms with over 110 countries and international organizations. Besides, it has signed 200 BRI cooperation documents with 138 countries and 30 international organizations, implementing over 2,000 cooperation projects.



UK scholar Martin Jacques said that China has provided a new possibility by abandoning the law of the jungle, supremacy, and zero-sum games, and opening a new development path of win-win cooperation that features joint contribution and shared benefits. He called it an unprecedented practice, and a great creation to change the world.



Over the past 5 years, China has shown active support for the UN, and relevant major initiatives and measures announced by Xi at the 2015 summit meetings commemorating the organization's 70th anniversary have all been implemented. China has registered an 8,000-strong standby force and a 300-member permanent police squad for UN peacekeeping missions. The China-UN Peace and Development Fund has provided a total of $67.7 million for over 80 projects. The country over-fulfilled its “"Six 100s" initiative -making available to other developing countries in the next five years 100 poverty reduction programs, 100 agricultural cooperation projects, 100 trade promotion and aid programs, 100 environmental protection and climate change programs, 100 hospitals and clinics, and 100 schools and vocational training centers. The South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund implemented more than 80 projects in 30 developing countries.



These concrete measures fully indicate that China is always a constructor of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a protector of international order. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres remarked that China’s support was critical to the future of multilateralism, and he expected China to exercise strong leadership in international affairs.



At present, the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating changes unseen in a century. The world economy is slipping into a great depression with rising protectionism, unilateralism and hegemonism. Certain countries and political forces are undermining international cooperation and trying to provoke confrontation between different ideologies and social systems.



Facing these challenges, the world must find cures to development. The theme of the high-level meetings to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN - “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism,” is of great practical significance.



The more critical it is, the more the world needs to recognize the trend of time, enhance and improve global governance, and go all out to cope with global challenges. It should be seen that peace and development are still major trend of today’s world. The revitalization of emerging markets and developing countries remains unchanged, and so do the polarization of the world and globalization.



The UN, with peace as its mission, development as its goal, and equity as its founding principle, has its appeal, cohesion and influence. When the Chinese people commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the world anti-Fascist war, China sincerely hopes to join global countries to jointly support the UN.



As a founding member of the UN and the first country to sign the UN Charter, China will never be afraid of storms and dangers and barriers, and will actively practice the lofty ideals of the organization, so as to promote the great cause of peace and development, and build a community with a shared future for mankind with concrete actions.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Multiple major economic indexes of China see positive growth in August Universal community testing program helps Hong Kong combat epidemic Joint efforts should be made to promote high-quality construction of Belt and Road for global stability, prosperity