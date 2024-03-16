









English News China will remain staunch force for peace, stability, progress of world

Alwihda Info | Par People's Daily - 14 Mars 2024



This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and the 70th anniversary of the initiation of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Acting with vision and greater enterprise, China will work together with all countries to shoulder the responsibilities of the times, jointly rise to the challenges, and usher in an even better and brighter future for our world.

By He Yin, People's Daily During the annual sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also known as the "two sessions," the international community showed great interest in and gave positive evaluations on China's foreign policy and future international relations.



The world landscape today is undergoing profound transformation, and human society is confronted with multiple challenges. In this changing and turbulent international environment, China will remain a staunch force for peace, stability and progress of the world.



The Chinese foreign service has taken actions to promote international solidarity and cooperation, and offered solutions to various crises and challenges. This showcases China's enhanced international influence, stronger capacity to steer new endeavors, and greater moral appeal in the new era.



China has always been an important force in safeguarding peace and promoting development. It joins hands with relevant parties to build a community with a shared future for mankind. The Central Asian region and the Indochina Peninsula all embraced the vision, and new progress was made in the joint efforts by China and African, ASEAN, Arab, and Latin American and Caribbean countries to realize the same vision.



The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilizations Initiative have taken root and borne fruits, injecting important impetus into the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.



China facilitated the historic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, setting a new example of political settlement of hotspot issues. It released China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis, and engaged extensively with relevant parties through the special envoy of the Chinese government, making active efforts for resuming peace talks and restoring peace.



China has actively promoted peace talks on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and increased humanitarian assistance. China has played a constructive role during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council in advancing a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli issue—the first of its kind since the conflict broke out, and released the Position Paper of the People's Republic of China on Resolving the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict.



China, as a major country committed to maintaining peace and promoting development, has contributed stability, certainty, and positive energy to the complex world.



China has always been an important force in pursuing solidarity and cooperation. The country is committed to building a new type of international relations and to consolidating and expanding the global network of partnerships.



China actively promotes coordination and cooperation among major countries. The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has been moving forward on a high level. At the meeting between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state in San Francisco, the two sides reached common understandings and charted the course for stabilizing the China-U.S. relationship and bringing it back on the track of sound development. China and the EU relaunched exchanges and dialogue across the board at all levels.



Acting on the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and the policy of forging friendships and partnerships with its neighbors, China strives to enhance its ties with its neighboring countries. Last year, it successfully hosted the China-Central Asia Summit.



Guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith and with a commitment to the greater good and shared interests, China endeavors to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries. Last year, the BRICS mechanism achieved a historic expansion.



The China-Arab States Cooperation Forum will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The China-CELAC Forum will count 10 years of productive cooperation. Another Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit will take place in China this coming autumn. China looks forward to continuing to promote unity and cooperation among developing countries to augment the strength of the South.



China has always been an important force in promoting openness and inclusiveness. China is committed to building a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, which meets the common needs of all countries, especially the developing countries, and properly addresses the development imbalances between and within countries resulting from the global allocation of resources.



China believes it is important to resolutely oppose the attempt to roll back globalization and abuse the concept of security, oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, firmly promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, overcome the structural problems hindering the healthy development of the world economy, and make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.



China is increasing its investment in global development cooperation to help other developing countries enhance their capacity for independent development. It is ushering in a second golden decade of Belt and Road cooperation with relevant parties, hoping that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will serve as an engine for the common development of all countries and an accelerator for the modernization of the whole world.



China has always been an important force in upholding justice. China, as a responsible major country, has always upheld justice and stood up for fairness. It practices true multilateralism and advances democracy in international relations. All countries, regardless of their size, should be treated as equals. Each and every country should have its place in the global multipolar system and can play its due role.



China advocates for an equal and orderly multipolar world. An equal multipolar world means equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal rules for every nation. An orderly multipolar world means all should observe the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and uphold the universally recognized basic norms governing international relations.



China has resolutely opposed hegemonism and power politics, resolutely pushed back against a handful of countries' attempt to dominate international affairs, demanded increased representation and say of developing countries in the global governance system, firmly upheld the common and legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and made the international order more just and equitable.



This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and the 70th anniversary of the initiation of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Acting with vision and greater enterprise, China will work together with all countries to shoulder the responsibilities of the times, jointly rise to the challenges, and usher in an even better and brighter future for our world.



