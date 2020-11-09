Chinagoods Platform, the Official Website of Yiwu Market, Makes Trade Easier

The official website of Yiwu market — http://www.Chinagoods.com/ — was officially launched on October 21st. Chinagoods platform is developed and operated by Yiwu China Commodities City as well as serving 2 million small and micro enterprises in the upstream of the industrial chain with the resource of 75,000 physical shops in Yiwu market. Since the […]

The official website of Yiwu market — http://www.Chinagoods.com/ — was o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...