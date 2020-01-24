Chinese Embassy in Tanzania Held a Round-table to Enhance Cooperation With Major Tanzanian Media

The Chinese Embassy in Tanzania held a Media Round-table at the Embassy on 20 January 2020 to enhance its cooperation with major Tanzanian media agencies. The Round-table was attended by H.E. Wang Ke, Ambassador of China to Tanzania, Dr Hassan Abbasi, Chief Government Spokesperson and Director of Tanzania Information Services Department (Maelezo), and some 20 […]

