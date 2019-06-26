Chinese Energy companies push to acquire Mining, Oil and Gas Assets in Equatorial Guinea ahead of July 2nd Roadshow

Equatorial Guinea Ronda has received great interest from public and private Chinese companies to invest in Equatorial Guinea and explore opportunities in oil & gas and minerals at the upcoming EG Ronda Licensing Round meetings in Beijing organized by the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org). The Chamber will be hosting the 2-day investor forum at the […]
Equatorial Guinea Ronda has received great interest from public and private Chinese companies to invest in Equatorial Guinea ...
Equatorial Guinea Ronda has received great interest from public and private Chinese companies to invest in Equatorial Guinea ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...