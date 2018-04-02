Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Chinese enterprises from Liaoning Province encouraged to invest in Uganda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2018


Dr. Chrispus Kiyonga, Ambassador of Uganda in China has encouraged Chinese enterprises to invest in Uganda. This was during a meeting he held with the Governor of the People’s Government of Liaoning Province, H.E. Tang Yijun where they discussed the progress in developing the China-Uganda Liao Shen Industrial Park in Kapeka and other potential areas […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



