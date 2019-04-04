Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Cholera Vaccination Campaign Begins In Mozambique


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


An oral cholera vaccination campaign to protect survivors of Cyclone Idai begins today in Beira, Mozambique. Funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the campaign will be carried out by the Mozambique Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, including UNICEF, the International Federation of the Red Cross and […]

An oral cholera vaccination campaign to protect survivors of Cyclone Idai begins today in Beira, Mozambique. Funded by Gavi, the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/04/2019

Tchad : des femmes lancent un projet d'exploitation de biogaz

Tchad : des femmes lancent un projet d'exploitation de biogaz

Tchad : "les détenus doivent être respectés" Tchad : "les détenus doivent être respectés" 02/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : "une réplique sécuritaire forte sera loin de résoudre" le phénomène Boko Haram

03/04/2019

OMC : le Tchad va coordonner les pays les moins avancés

03/04/2019

Le Tchad valide ses comptes nationaux définitifs 2017

03/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" 16/03/2019 - Islamica Press

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui