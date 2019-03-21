Churches call for support amid devastation caused by Cyclone Idai

More than 100,000 people are still stranded from massive flooding caused by a devastating cyclone and heavy rainfall in Mozambique and neighboring southeastern African countries. As the numbers of victims and people displaced are still unfolding, churches in the region are calling everyone to join in prayers for the wellbeing and protection of those affected. […]

More than 100,000 people are still stranded from massive flooding caused by a devastating cyclone and heavy rainfall in Mozamb...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...