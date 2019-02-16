Alwihda Info
Clement Sinkamba retains Zambia Rugby Union’s top job


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Zambia Rugby Union (www.ZRU.rugby) held its elections on Saturday 16th Feb, 2019 at Ndola Wanderers Rugby Club on the Copperbelt Province of Zambia. National Sports Council of Zambia Secretary General Raphael Mulenga graced the elections alongside veteran rugby Administrator Judge Justin Chashi. Others in attendance to offer guidance were Life vice Presidents Francis Mwila, […]

