Combrinck boost for Emirates Lions – Vodacom Super Rugby Round 8 Preview

– DHL Stormers forced into several changes for big Highveld encounter – Unchanged Cell C Sharks aiming for positive end to overseas tour in Napier The Emirates Lions will welcome back stalwart, Springbok winger Ruan Combrinck, for their important Vodacom Super Rugby derby against the DHL Stormers on Saturday afternoon in Johannesburg. The game at […]

– DHL Stormers forced into several changes for big Highveld encounter – Unchanged Cell C Sharks aiming for positive...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...