Commemoration of 40th Anniversary of Signing of the Treaty of Peace Between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Israel (Statement by Michael R. Pompeo)

Statement by Michael R. Pompeo Today marks 40 years since Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin met at the White House and took a courageous step in choosing peace. Following the Camp David Accords, the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty laid the foundation for a new chapter in the Middle East. This crowning […]
