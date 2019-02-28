Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Reviews the Report of Mauritius

The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights concluded today the consideration of the fifth periodic report of Mauritius on measures taken to implement the provisions of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. Introducing the report, Maneesh Gobin, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms of Mauritius, reaffirmed […]

The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights concluded today the consideration of the f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...