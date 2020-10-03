Committee on Tourism welcomes the Uplifting of Restrictions on International Travel

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism welcomes the uplifting of travel restrictions imposed on international travel due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, said: “We are heartened that international flights have resumed after more than six months since lockdown restrictions have been imposed worldwide”. Yesterday, South […]

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism welcomes the uplifting of travel restrictions imposed o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...