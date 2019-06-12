Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) joins call for UN to continue scrutinizing human rights situation in Eritrea

The Committee to Protect Journalists and 29 other civil society organizations yesterday sent [a letter](https://www.defenddefenders.org/press_release/eritrea-the-un-should-ensure-continued-scrutiny-of-the-human-rights-situation/)to members of the United Nations Human Rights Council urging them to continue to scrutinize the human rights situation in [Eritrea](https://cpj.org/africa/eritrea/). The letter… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/committee-to-protect-journalists-cpj-joins-cal...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...