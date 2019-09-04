Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) joins letter to Pope Francis urging focus on human rights during Mozambique visit

The Committee to Protect Journalists and 14 other human rights and freedom of expression organizations sent [an open letter](https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/AFR4109872019ENGLISH.pdf) to Pope Francis yesterday, on the eve of his three-day visit to Mozambique, urging the pontiff to publicly support the protection and promotion of human rights as the country prepares for its general elections… Read more […]

The Committee to Protect Journalists and 14 other human rights and freedo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...