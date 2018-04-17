Committee to Protect Journalists concerned with developments in trial against Angolan journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists today (April 16, 2018) condemned a decision by Angolan authorities to continue the trial of journalists Rafael Marques de Morais, who runs the anti-corruption news website Maka Angola, and Mariano Bras Lourenco, a correspondent for the newspaper O Crime, behind closed doors instead of in open court. The two were […]

