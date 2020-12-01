Commonwealth to observe Ghanaian elections

The Commonwealth is deploying a team to observe the general election in Ghana scheduled for 7 December. Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, constituted the group following an invitation from the Electoral Commission of Ghana. Members of the group include politicians, diplomats and experts in law, human rights, gender and election administration from across the Commonwealth. An […]

The Commonwealth is deploying a team to observe the general election in Ghana scheduled for 7...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...