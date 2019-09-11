Commonwealth women’s affairs ministers to join forces on gender equality strategy

Commonwealth women’s affairs ministers will assemble in Nairobi on 19 and 20 September for their triennial meeting to consider a robust strategy to achieve gender equality goals in all 53 member countries by 2030. The strategy will include provisions to help increase women’s access to leadership, to achieve a minimum number of years of free […]

