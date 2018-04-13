Communique of the 761st Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting on the prevention of ideology of hate, genocide and hate crimes in Africa

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 761st meeting held on 5 April 2018, received a briefing on the prevention of ideology of hate, genocide and hate crimes in Africa and adopted the following decision: Council: 1. Takes note of the briefings made by the AU Commissioner for Political […]

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 761st meeting held on 5 April 2018, received a briefing on the prevention of ideology of hate, gen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...