Communities in the lakes region urged to end culture of violence to enable development (by Mageng Wade Deng)

Communities in the Lakes region of South Sudan are being urged to end a culture of violence and revenge attacks so that development can take place and youth get the opportunity they deserve to access education. The recommendation was made at the end of a two-day conference held in Mapuordit Payam in Ngop that brought […]

Communities in the Lakes region of South Sudan are being urged to end a culture of violence and revenge attacks so that development can take place and youth get the oppo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...