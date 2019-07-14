Alwihda Info
Communities urged to support survivors of sexual violence rather than blaming and shaming them (by Filip Andersson)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juillet 2019


“I am aware that about 70 women have been raped, and many have felt forced to leave the protection site because of being stigmatized.” One short, shocking sentence, spoken by a woman staying at the Protection of Civilians site in Juba, sums up why we are here, discussing the horrors of sexual violence and its […]

