Congo – Pool : 70 million dollars for humanitarian response and early recovery for 114,000 people in need of assistance


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


70.7 million dollars are needed to provide humanitarian assistance and to stimulate recovery for 114,000 people in the Pool Department, according to the announcement of the Government and the United Nations in Brazzaville on the 16th March on the occasion of the launch of the 2018 Plan for Humanitarian Response and Early Recovery in the […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



