Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Connect, share and store images and movies seamlessly with image.canon


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Canon ([Canon-CNA.com](http://www.Canon-CNA.com)) announces image.canon, a free service for the seamless transfer of images and movies direct to devices and web services. From early April 2020, this revolution in connected imagery will also feature free cloud storage, automatically from Canon cameras [1]. From professionals to enthusiasts, and those who are just getting started, this cutting-edge… Read […]

Canon ([Canon-CNA.com](http://www.Canon-CNA.com...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/02/2020

Tchad : la BEAC sensibilise sur sa mission, la population incitée à la bancarisation

Tchad : la BEAC sensibilise sur sa mission, la population incitée à la bancarisation

Tchad : les femmes de la famille Ourada exigent le rétablissement du Sultanat à l'Est Tchad : les femmes de la famille Ourada exigent le rétablissement du Sultanat à l'Est 15/02/2020

Populaires

21 ambassadeurs accrédités, 5 continents, le Tchad renforce sa diplomatie

16/02/2020

Tchad : la BEAC sensibilise sur sa mission, la population incitée à la bancarisation

16/02/2020

Tchad : deux hommes arrêtés après le meurtre d'une femme de 64 ans

17/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un match de foot sous tension à Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 16/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Regroupement familial : le silence de la préfecture sanctionné par le tribunal administratif

Regroupement familial : le silence de la préfecture sanctionné par le tribunal administratif

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut salarié Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut salarié 15/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar