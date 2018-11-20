Constitution Hill to #GoBlue as UNICEF Celebrates World Children’s Day

Today, on World Children’s Day, activations reached momentum when Constitution Hill’s Women’s Jail was lit in blue and the statue of a child was unveiled with a permanent home at this iconic space. World Children’s Day – celebrated on 20th November – is a global day of action ‘for children, by children’ to raise awareness […]

Today, on World Children’s Day, activations reached momentum when Constitution Hill’s Women’s Jail was lit in blue and the statue of a child was unveiled with a per...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...