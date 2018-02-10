Construction starts on Cameroon’s first destination retail mall

Actis ([www.Act.is](http://www.act.is/)), a leading growth markets investor has started construction on “Douala Grand Mall & Business Park”, Cameroon’s first destination retail & leisure mall. Developed by Actis and local partner Craft Development, Douala Grand Mall will comprise of 18,000 square metres of retail and leisure space, close to Bonapriso in Cameroon’s largest city. The mall […]

