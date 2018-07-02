Continued Success: GROHE Exceeds Sustainability Goals

– GROHE’s sustainability performance is above target. – Sustainability is an integral part of GROHE’s strategy which focuses on efficient growth and includes the entire value chain, partners, customers, suppliers and employees. – Mission, values, strategy and organisation – the world’s leading supplier of sanitary fittings has now published all relevant information on its sustainability […]

