Coronavirus: 150 million additional children plunged into poverty due to COVID-19, UNICEF, Save the Children say

New analysis reveals the number of children living in multidimensional poverty – without access to education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation, or water – has increased by 15 per cent since the start of the pandemic. The number of children living in multidimensional poverty has soared to approximately 1.2 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according […]

