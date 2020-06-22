Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Operations Updates


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juin 2020


This document explores various components of CCCM operations that were implemented in preparedness and response to COVID-19 pandemic in displacement sites. It highlights different areas of Camp Management Agencies’ responsibilities, and additional measures that were put into place to enhance the response capacities within sites. Most missions, at the time of this report, are facing […]

