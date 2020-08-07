Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 06.08.2020

Over 992,000 confirmed COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 671,000 recoveries & more than 21,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-who-africa-update-06082020?lang=en

Over 992,000 confirmed COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 671,000 recoveries & more than 21,000 d...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...