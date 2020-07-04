Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update as of 3 july 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juillet 2020


Over 430,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 207,000 recoveries & 10,600 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-who-africa-update-as-of-3-july-2020?lang=en

