Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 pushed victims of child trafficking and exploitation into further isolation – Save the Children

One in twenty child victims of sexual exploitation worldwide is under eight years old; increase in demand for child pornography in Europe; ahead of *World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (Thursday 30 July 30th), Save the Children releases report on child trafficking and exploitation; the [COVID-19](https://www.savethechildren.net/what-we-do/emergencies/coronavirus-emergency-appeal) crisis has changed… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-pushed-victims-of-...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...