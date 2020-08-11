Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 situation updates for week 32

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 has been spreading for the past 6 months, and it continues to accelerate at regional and global levels. As of 8 August 2020, 19 187 943 cases and 716 075 associated deaths with a case-fatality rate (CFR) of 3.7% have been reported globally. The 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region […]

