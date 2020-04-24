Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: Communique of The Bureau of The Assembly of the African Union (Au) Heads of State and Government video conference with African Business Leaders on COVID-19, held on 22 April 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Avril 2020


His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), convened a video conference Meeting of the AU Bureau of Heads of State and Government with 21 African Business Leaders on 22 April 2020. This was pursuant to the decision of the Bureau held on 3 […]

His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), convened a video conference Meeting of ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...