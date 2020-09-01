Coronavirus – Africa: Covid-19 WHO Africa Update 31.08.2020

Over 1.2 million confirmed [COVID19](https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hashtag_click) cases on the African continent – with more than 976,000 recoveries & 29,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: [https://arcg.is/XvuSX](https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg?amp=1) Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-who-africa-update-31082020?lang=en

