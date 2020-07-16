Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: East & Horn of Africa COVID-19 Situation Report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Juillet 2020


EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW The number of COVID-19 cases in East & Horn of Africa continues to rise, with the disease now infecting over 32,000 people. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs), and similar vulnerable groups are more likely to be disproportionately affected by the impact of COVID-19, compared to regular citizens. The migration routes taken […]

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW The number of COVID-19 cases in East & Horn of Africa continues to rise, with the disea...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/07/2020

Tchad : un homme blessé par balles devant le Palais présidentiel

Tchad : un homme blessé par balles devant le Palais présidentiel

Tchad : des crocodiles sèment la panique à N'Djamena Tchad : des crocodiles sèment la panique à N'Djamena 16/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nouvelle nomination au BNFT, Déby signe 3 décrets pour le même poste en 11 jours

16/07/2020

Tchad : des crocodiles sèment la panique à N'Djamena

16/07/2020

Tchad : tirs devant la Présidence, l'homme "armé d'un couteau" est décédé

16/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "si les gens veulent nous amener à être violents, on va aussi l'être", Dingamnayal Nely Vernisis
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda