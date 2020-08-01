Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) – led global COVID-19 Food Coalition gains momentum


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Juillet 2020


The Italian government-proposed initiative aims to tackle the long-term impacts of the pandemic on food and agriculture, engaging more countries to support the efforts The COVID-19 Food Coalition, launched by the Government of Italy and led by FAO, is gaining momentum, as more countries are joining the initiative in an effort to tackle medium and […]

The Italian government-proposed initiative aims to tackle the long-term impacts of the pandemic on food and agriculture, engaging more coun...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/07/2020

Covid-19 : Le Tchad réceptionne 100 respirateurs offerts par la Chine

Covid-19 : Le Tchad réceptionne 100 respirateurs offerts par la Chine

Tchad : "unité dans la diversité", un débat à la veille de la Journée panafricaine de la femme Tchad : "unité dans la diversité", un débat à la veille de la Journée panafricaine de la femme 31/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le chef de l'État a pris part à la prière de l'Aïd à la grande mosquée de N'Djamena

31/07/2020

Tchad : "les moyens de communication ne sont pas créés pour s'insulter ou critiquer des ethnies"

31/07/2020

Tchad : usage des réseaux sociaux, le président se prononce et met en garde

31/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda