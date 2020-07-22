Coronavirus – Africa: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launches Hand-in-Hand geospatial data platform to help build stronger food and agriculture sectors post COVID-19

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today launched the [Hand-in-Hand geospatial platform](https://data.apps.fao.org/) with a large and rich set of data on food, agriculture, socioeconomics, and natural resources to help strengthen evidence-based decision-making in the food and agriculture sectors. The platform is a crucial tool for all efforts to build back better […]

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today launched the [Hand-...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...