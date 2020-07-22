Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launches Hand-in-Hand geospatial data platform to help build stronger food and agriculture sectors post COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Juillet 2020


The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today launched the [Hand-in-Hand geospatial platform](https://data.apps.fao.org/) with a large and rich set of data on food, agriculture, socioeconomics, and natural resources to help strengthen evidence-based decision-making in the food and agriculture sectors. The platform is a crucial tool for all efforts to build back better […]

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today launched the [Hand-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/07/2020

Tchad : La jeune ministre Amina Priscille Longoh entend remettre son département sur les rails

Tchad : La jeune ministre Amina Priscille Longoh entend remettre son département sur les rails

Tchad - Covid-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 2 guéris et 0 décès Tchad - Covid-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 2 guéris et 0 décès 21/07/2020

Populaires

Idriss Déby : "l'ampleur des conflits, la virulence des haines des fois brisent l'avenir de nos pays"

21/07/2020

Tchad : décret de nomination à la Cour suprême

21/07/2020

Tchad : les autorités annoncent des "décisions" pour "restaurer l'autorité de l'État" à Champ de fil

21/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "si les gens veulent nous amener à être violents, on va aussi l'être", Dingamnayal Nely Vernisis
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda