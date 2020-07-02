Coronavirus – Africa: Global food commodity prices rebound in June

FAO expects new record-high global cereal production and comfortable stock levels for 2020/21, while food assistance needs up In June, global food commodity prices rose for the first time since the beginning of the year driven by a rebound in vegetable oils, sugar and dairy quotations. However, in the cereals and meat markets, most prices […]

FAO expects new record-high global cereal production and comfortable stock levels for 2020/21, while food assistance needs up In June, global food ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...