Coronavirus – Africa: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for Sudan, Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Août 2020


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered urgent humanitarian aid to be dispatched to Sudan to support the country’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also ordered another aid shipment to Nigeria to help the country fight the […]

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered urgent humanitarian aid ...

TCHAD - 17/08/2020

