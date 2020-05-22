Coronavirus – Africa: International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) Information bulletin – Multiple disasters and hazards

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. Respective National Societies, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are working to respond to each of these disasters through different means. Some have DREFs or Emergency Appeals […]

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. Resp...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...