Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: Locust outbreaks threaten food security in southern Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Septembre 2020


Outbreaks of African Migratory Locust (AML) are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warned today at the launch of an emergency response effort to control the swarms. Around 7 million people in the four affected […]

Outbreaks of African Migratory Locust (AML) are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people in Botswana, Namibia...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/09/2020

Tchad : de nombreux sinistrés et dégâts d’inondations au Sila

Tchad : de nombreux sinistrés et dégâts d’inondations au Sila

Tchad : la pénurie artificielle est “l’oeuvre d'un groupe de distributeurs et marqueteurs” (ARSAT) Tchad : la pénurie artificielle est “l’oeuvre d'un groupe de distributeurs et marqueteurs” (ARSAT) 05/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : la pénurie artificielle est “l’oeuvre d'un groupe de distributeurs et marqueteurs” (ARSAT)

05/09/2020

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

05/09/2020

Cameroun : sept ministres indemnes après un grave accident de la route

05/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense (Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 04/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Titre de séjour : le référé « mesures utiles », nouvel argument du juge des référés pour contrer les difficultés de prise de rendez-vous

Titre de séjour : le référé « mesures utiles », nouvel argument du juge des référés pour contrer les difficultés de prise de rendez-vous

Une députée noire odieusement traitée d’esclave : pourquoi autant de haine ? Une députée noire odieusement traitée d’esclave : pourquoi autant de haine ? 03/09/2020 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda