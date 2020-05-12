Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa/Middle East: UNHCR urges sustained support to protect world’s forcibly displaced from “devastating” impact of coronavirus


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Mai 2020


UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is seeking US$745 million as it races to prepare for and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 among refugees and other displaced populations around the globe. This is UNHCR’s portion of the revised UN Global Humanitarian Response Plan appealing for US$6.7 billion, launched last Thursday. Based on the latest assessments of global […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is seeking US$745 million as it races to prepare for and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 among refugees an...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/05/2020

Tchad : le gouvernement condamne "toute attitude néfaste visant à saper ses efforts"

Tchad : le gouvernement condamne "toute attitude néfaste visant à saper ses efforts"

Tchad : convention avec la cellule de veille, la Fondation Grand Cœur s'explique Tchad : convention avec la cellule de veille, la Fondation Grand Cœur s'explique 11/05/2020

Populaires

Soldats tchadiens tués au Mali : le président Déby réagit

11/05/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : indexation des cas par quartiers, arrondissements ; les raisons de l'interdiction

11/05/2020

Tchad : le gouvernement condamne "toute attitude néfaste visant à saper ses efforts"

11/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Kélo, des prêches radios pour sensibiliser pendant le Ramadan
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 10/05/2020 - ANA PR Wire

Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique

Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique

Tribune : Notre approche face au COVID-19 en Afrique Tribune : Notre approche face au COVID-19 en Afrique 06/05/2020 - Cheikh Oumar Seydi

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi