Coronavirus – Africa/Middle East: UNHCR urges sustained support to protect world’s forcibly displaced from “devastating” impact of coronavirus

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is seeking US$745 million as it races to prepare for and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 among refugees and other displaced populations around the globe. This is UNHCR’s portion of the revised UN Global Humanitarian Response Plan appealing for US$6.7 billion, launched last Thursday. Based on the latest assessments of global […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is seeking US$745 million as it races to prepare for and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 among refugees an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...