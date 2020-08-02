Coronavirus – Africa: Migrant workers and remittances in the context of COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa

MAIN MESSAGES • African migrants stimulate economic growth and development in areas of destination, transit and origin through their labour, skills transfer, consumption and investments. Their remittances also make significant contributions to food security, human capital, rural development and overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in areas of origin. • The impact of COVID-19 affects migrant […]

