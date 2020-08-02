Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: Migrant workers and remittances in the context of COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Août 2020


MAIN MESSAGES • African migrants stimulate economic growth and development in areas of destination, transit and origin through their labour, skills transfer, consumption and investments. Their remittances also make significant contributions to food security, human capital, rural development and overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in areas of origin. • The impact of COVID-19 affects migrant […]

MAIN MESSAGES • African migrants stimulate economic growth and development in areas of destina...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/08/2020

Tchad : consommation de drogues, "il y a une véritable désocialisation, marginalisation de la société"

Tchad : consommation de drogues, "il y a une véritable désocialisation, marginalisation de la société"

Tchad : la diaspora hausse le ton et exprime sa colère contre l'injustice Tchad : la diaspora hausse le ton et exprime sa colère contre l'injustice 02/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un premier vol Égypt Air se pose à l'aéroport de N'Djamena

02/08/2020

Tchad : la diaspora hausse le ton et exprime sa colère contre l'injustice

02/08/2020

Tchad : le couvre-feu prolongé de deux semaines

02/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un premier vol Égypt Air se pose à l'aéroport de N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda