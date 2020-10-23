Coronavirus – Africa: New COVID-19 rapid tests a game changer for Africa

The roll-out of new, World Health Organization (WHO) approved antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus in Africa will significantly boost testing capacity and marks a game changer in the continent’s fight against COVID-19. Many African countries have struggled to test in sufficient numbers to control the pandemic, with only 12 in the region […]

