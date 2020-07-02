Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: Quarantine Measures threaten Aviation Restart in Africa and the Middle East


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juillet 2020


The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments in Africa and the Middle East (AME) to implement alternatives to quarantine on arrival that would allow economies to re-start while avoiding the importation of COVID-19 cases. Government-imposed quarantine measures in 36 countries across Africa and the Middle East (AME) account for 40% of all quarantine measures […]

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments in Africa and the Middle East (AME) ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



