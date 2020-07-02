Coronavirus – Africa: Quarantine Measures threaten Aviation Restart in Africa and the Middle East

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments in Africa and the Middle East (AME) to implement alternatives to quarantine on arrival that would allow economies to re-start while avoiding the importation of COVID-19 cases. Government-imposed quarantine measures in 36 countries across Africa and the Middle East (AME) account for 40% of all quarantine measures […]
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments in Africa and the Middle East (AME) ...
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments in Africa and the Middle East (AME) ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...